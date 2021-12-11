More apps planned for crisis management in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

11 December 2021 23:18 IST

They will come in handy for Disaster Management Authority and special squads

Inspired by the success of various online applications for crisis management, the district administration is planning to introduce a few more special purpose mobile applications to support the Disaster Management Authority as well as special squads deployed to address the pandemic scare.

Graduates or postgraduates in computer applications with expertise in programming will be appointed on contract basis soon to complete the projects in time. Android applications that can streamline the existing services of the district administration are also on the cards.

According to officials, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will prepare a list of various applications needed to accelerate e-governance programmes. The increasing hit rate of previous applications and e-governance websites has also encouraged plans to roll out more user-friendly applications, they said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, efforts by the district administration to source self-developed e-governance applications for crisis management and data analysis have been applauded at various national and State-level review meetings. The COVID-19 Jagrata portal developed by the district administration continues to be the best electronic platform for facilitating services.

Apart from designing new applications, additional modules to update the existing portals and e-services will be considered with the support of another technical team. Nammude Kozhikode, a popular service app launched last year, will be updated with new features and interactive elements.

Officials in charge of various e-governance initiatives pointed out that a team of well-trained and experienced IT volunteers were ready to extend technical guidance to the district administration in the implementation of the projects.