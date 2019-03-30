Kozhikode

Moral policing suspected in man’s death

more-in

Police on the lookout for seven persons

The police are on the lookout for seven persons who allegedly assaulted a man and vandalised his house last Tuesday at Balussery in a suspected case of moral policing.

The victim, Rajesh Chandran, 38, who had sustained grievous injuries, was later found dead.

According to the police, the suspects, who also assaulted Chandran’s family members, had fled from the scene after the late-night attack. Eyewitnesses told the police that a few distant relatives of Chandran were involved in the attack. He had been allegedly threatened by the gang over his relationship with a woman. There were attempts to attack him earlier too.

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 9:47:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/moral-policing-suspected-in-mans-death/article26682213.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story