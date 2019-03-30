Moral policing suspected in man’s death

The police are on the lookout for seven persons who allegedly assaulted a man and vandalised his house last Tuesday at Balussery in a suspected case of moral policing.

The victim, Rajesh Chandran, 38, who had sustained grievous injuries, was later found dead.

According to the police, the suspects, who also assaulted Chandran’s family members, had fled from the scene after the late-night attack. Eyewitnesses told the police that a few distant relatives of Chandran were involved in the attack. He had been allegedly threatened by the gang over his relationship with a woman. There were attempts to attack him earlier too.