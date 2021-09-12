‘Moral police’ attack man in Mukkom

47-year-old admitted to hospital with serious injuries

A 47-year-old man who sustained serious injuries after being reportedly attacked by three men in a suspected incident of moral policing was admitted to a private hospital at Mukkam in Kozhikode on Sunday. The incident took place at Kodiyathur on Saturday night.

A.P. Shoukath, the complainant, was allegedly manhandled by three persons while he was going to his wife’s house to collect a mobile phone at 10.30 p.m. The man alleged that the attackers portrayed him as a drug addict and womaniser. They also destroyed his mobile phone.

The Mukkom police have started an investigation into the incident. In a similar incident near the village in 2011, a group of people beat to death a 26-year-old man named Shahid Bava. Nine persons were awarded life term in the case.