June 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Government Law College, Kozhikode, will host the Adv. T.P. Aravindakshan Memorial Moot Court Competition from August 18. The three-day national event will draw the participation of law students from various parts of the country. The last date for provisional registration is on July 10, a press release said. For more details, contact: 7736603023.

