August 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Retired judge Hema of the Kerala High court inaugurated the T.P. Aravindakshan Memorial All India Moot Court Competition that began at Government Law College, Kozhikode, on Friday. The three-day competition organised by the students’ union in association with the Moot Court Society of the college has participants from law colleges across the country. The competitions are judged by judges from the Kerala High Court and several district courts. The finals will be held on August 20.