Month-long lecture series from today

The Centre for Water Resource Development and Management (CWRDM) and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) are jointly organising a month-long lecture series titled “Neerarivu” from June 1 onwards from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The programme will be telecast live on Youtube and Facebook pages of CWRDM and KILA.

The lectures that target the members of the three-tier panchayats in the State, cover a variety of topics on flood and monsoon preparedness, soil and water conservation, water quality and quantity management, waste water management, climate change aspects, agriculture, rainwater harvesting, watershed-based approaches, groundwater replenishing, landslips, carbon neutral villages and ecosystems.

Minister for Local Governance M.V. Govindan will launch the lecture series on Tuesday. In the first lecture, Manoj.P. Samuel of CWRDM and T.Gangadharan from KILA will speak on “Climate of Kerala and methods to conserve soil and water”.