ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon-related restrictions on cargo vessels come into effect from Monday

May 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The curbs, in force for four months, will stop the operations of five dhows from Beypore port

The Hindu Bureau

Operation of cargo vessels, mainly mechanised dhows, between Beypore and Lakshadweep islands will be restricted from Monday as part of the monsoon-related ban by port authorities.

The restrictions, which will be in force for four months, will stop the operations of five dhows from Beypore port.

According to port officials, the cargo ships under the control of the Lakshadweep administration will only be permitted to operate during the ban period as part of safety arrangements. The regulation is likely to temporarily stop the service of over 25 dhows between Lakshadweep and Kerala soon, they said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhow operators from the city said they would temporarily anchor their vessels at a safe spot beside the Chaliyar river. The majority of dhow workers, who hail from Tamil Nadu, too would leave the district and return only after the ban period.

Supply of construction materials would be one of the main areas that will come to a total halt during the period. Meanwhile, there were efforts on the part of dhow operators to supply additional stock to meet the requirements during the period of restriction. They also said there were chances of steep price hike.

A section of workers at the port also expressed concerns over lean working days with restricted cargo movement. Only very few cargo vessels from Lakshadweep would anchor near the Beypore port and the labour would be very less, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US