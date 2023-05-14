Monsoon-related restrictions on cargo vessels come into effect from Monday

May 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Operation of cargo vessels, mainly mechanised dhows, between Beypore and Lakshadweep islands will be restricted from Monday as part of the monsoon-related ban by port authorities.

The restrictions, which will be in force for four months, will stop the operations of five dhows from Beypore port.

According to port officials, the cargo ships under the control of the Lakshadweep administration will only be permitted to operate during the ban period as part of safety arrangements. The regulation is likely to temporarily stop the service of over 25 dhows between Lakshadweep and Kerala soon, they said.

Dhow operators from the city said they would temporarily anchor their vessels at a safe spot beside the Chaliyar river. The majority of dhow workers, who hail from Tamil Nadu, too would leave the district and return only after the ban period.

Supply of construction materials would be one of the main areas that will come to a total halt during the period. Meanwhile, there were efforts on the part of dhow operators to supply additional stock to meet the requirements during the period of restriction. They also said there were chances of steep price hike.

A section of workers at the port also expressed concerns over lean working days with restricted cargo movement. Only very few cargo vessels from Lakshadweep would anchor near the Beypore port and the labour would be very less, they said.