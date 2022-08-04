Monsoon fury: Priority to relocation of senior citizens from tribal settlements in Kozhikode

Efforts in full swing despite resistance from some families

Efforts in full swing despite resistance from some families

Despite resistance from a section of tribal families, local administrators and rescue workers are trying their best to temporarily relocate senior citizens and ailing persons from tribal hamlets near landslip-prone upland areas in Kozhikode district.

Local administrators said nearly 100 persons from the Muthukad tribal settlement had been shifted to a relief camp. Though many families were unhappy with the shift, they have begun adjusting after they were ensured that their welfare issues would be addressed, said the administrators. Some families from the Parathode hamlet have also been shifted to a relief camp following the directives of the local disaster management team.

Vanimel panchayat authorities said they had readied a major relocation project estimated to cost ₹3.5 crore for the welfare of about 65 tribal families from the Aduppil hamlet. The registration of all shortlisted beneficiaries was expected to be completed by August 6. As the new location was only 500 metres away from the hamlet, the majority were happy with the proposal, they added.

“Under the new project, each family will get ₹10 lakh from the government, of which ₹6 lakh will be spent for the cost of land. The remaining amount apart from an additional contribution of ₹2 lakh from the Scheduled Tribes Development Department will be used for the construction of houses,” said a local body member from Vanimel. He said the project, which includes playground, primary health centre facility, and quality drinking water supply, would be executed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

The risk factors in other tribal hamlets have been assessed by the local bodies and reported to the district-level authorities for appropriate action. They have also attended an online meeting with Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas to review the proposals and priority work to mitigate rain-related disasters in vulnerable locations. Local rescue squads led by Fire and Rescue Services, police and youth volunteers trained in disaster management have been alerted and are ready with life-saving equipment for quick support.