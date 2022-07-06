Monsoon fury grips Kozhikode

Representational image of a rainy day in Kozhikode | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Several tile-thatched houses damaged in incessant rains

Heavy rain caused widespread damage in the rural areas of Kozhikode on Wednesday. Many tile-thatched houses and crops were hit badly by the incessant downpour. Heighted vigil against landslip and flooding doubled concerns of underprivileged families in the upland regions.

Revenue officials said 20 houses were damaged in the rains. Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks witnessed the highest number of rain-related calamities. In Koyilandy taluk alone, 13 families had to be relocated to safer areas. In Vadakara, five families were asked to shift to safer places. Though the situation was relatively satisfactory in Kozhikode and Thamarassery taluks, two houses were destroyed in the areas.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority has put in place a 24x7 monitoring mechanism with helpline support for the affected people. Efforts are on to open relief camps in the most vulnerable areas in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Boy not traced

The rescue teams are yet to trace the boy who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river at Narangathode near Nellippoyil in Kodencheri on Wednesday. It was on Monday that the 17-year-old went missing in the river. Rescue personnel said they were finding it hard to carry out underwater searches in some locations owing to the dangerous rise in water level. The search will continue on Thursday, they added.