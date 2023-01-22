Monitoring team leader inspects Centrally sponsored schemes

January 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

S. Dayakar Reddy, national-level monitoring team leader for Centrally sponsored schemes, recently visited Nadapuram grama panchayat in Kozhikode district. An official press release said that he attended a meeting of people’s representatives, Kudumbashree volunteers and officials. Mr. Reddy also visited a Kudumbashree unit in Ward 22, where he was informed about the procedures related to loan disbursement. He visited the house of a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana and inspected a working site under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act later.