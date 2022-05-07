Mohamed Riyas exhorts youth organisations in Kerala to promote farming

‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ project launched in Kozhikode district

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday called for improved participation of youth organisations and clubs in the effective promotion of agricultural activities to attain the State’s goal of self-sufficiency in food production.

Launching the Agriculture department’s ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ project in Kozhikode district, Mr. Riyas said the State was trying to attain food security by increasing the quantity of agricultural produce through various promotional activities. He said many residents’ associations and families were part of such activities.

Referring to the role of youth organisations in the sector, the Minister said farmers should be made aware of innovative techniques and technologies. Agriculture department officials should be ready to address farmers’ demands and requests on time to encourage their ventures, he added.

In her presidential address, Mayor Beena Philip said it was time to explain the importance of the project to the new generation. “We are all supposed to create an opportunity wherein the younger generation can really feel the taste and aroma of organic vegetables,” she added.

The project coordinators said the scheme would strive to promote organic farming in nearly 10,000 hectares of land across the State. It would help form 10,000 farmers’ groups in the State to support agricultural activities. Ward and panchayat-level farmers’ clusters would be constituted to improve organic vegetable production, they said.

Representatives of various block and grama panchayats were present at the event, which also honoured farmers who had made commendable achievements in the field. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presented the mementos.