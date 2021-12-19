Modular toilets to replace the much hyped e-toilets in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

19 December 2021

E-toilets in Kozhikode city had fallen into disuse owing to technical issues

Less than a decade after their much-hyped appearance in the city, e-toilets are bidding farewell to Kozhikode. They will be replaced by more convenient and effective modular toilets.

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on Wednesday decided to dismantle e-toilets set up in 15 locations in the city, as they are rusting away due to disuse.

It was following a prolonged protest by women in 2010 demanding safe toilets in public spaces that e-toilets were set up in the city. In fact, Kozhikode was the first city in the State to set up the facility. Incidentally, patronage for the facility was poor right from the beginning, as women were reluctant to use them, as they feared getting trapped inside. E-toilets could be accessed using coins. But there were instances where the users had got trapped inside with the signal going wrong.

Besides, the placement of e-toilets in open spaces often discouraged women from using them. Also, the firm that set up e-toilets ultimately blamed the Corporation for not providing water for use in them.

In 2014, a few women’s organisations had filed a complaint with the Ombudsman for Local Self-Governance about the deplorable condition of e-toilets. The next year, the Ombudsman ordered the Corporation to ensure their smooth operation. But no action was taken even as the e-toilet modules fell into disuse.

Now, the Corporation is planning to replace them with modular toilets, which may look similar in appearance but are quite different in function. They are normal toilets in a sophisticated setting. “A sample modular toilet has been set up on an experimental basis. We will set up more provided it proves useful,” the Mayor had said.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said modular toilets had no safety issues. However, the civic body is yet to invite expressions of interest for setting up the facility.