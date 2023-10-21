ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, Netanyahu are examples of electoral despotism, says Shamseer

October 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are examples of electoral despotism, Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

He was speaking at an event organised in memory of Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K.C. Abu Haji here on Saturday.

“Some people may ask if the Speaker is supposed to make political statements. Yes, the Speaker is entitled to political views. It is about what we are seeing in Gaza after October 7. When people are dying, anyone with a conscience will condemn it instead of being mute spectators.... Women and children should not be harmed in any war.... I have a political perspective, and that is aligned with Palestine,” Mr. Shamseer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that the current Indian government had changed the country’s stand on the Palestine issue in favour of Israel. Mr. Shamseer said that from Mahatma Gandhi’s time, India was solidly with the Palestinian people’s rights. Under Mr. Modi, the country was extending support to Israel, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US