Modern fish market opened at Perambra

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 05, 2022 18:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A modern fish market, which was constructed at a cost of ₹80 lakh, was thrown open to merchants at Perambra in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the market which has modern waste management facilities. Five rooms have been exclusively set apart for vegetable sales at the market. According to the Perambra block panchayat authorities, 50 merchants will be able to make use of the facilities at the market. Arrangements are also in place to erect a high-mast light in the area. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi and Perambra block panchayat president N.P. Babu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app