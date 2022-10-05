Modern fish market opened at Perambra

A modern fish market, which was constructed at a cost of ₹80 lakh, was thrown open to merchants at Perambra in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the market which has modern waste management facilities. Five rooms have been exclusively set apart for vegetable sales at the market. According to the Perambra block panchayat authorities, 50 merchants will be able to make use of the facilities at the market. Arrangements are also in place to erect a high-mast light in the area. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi and Perambra block panchayat president N.P. Babu were present.