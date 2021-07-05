Modern boats to save people from Iruvazhinji in spate

Green Care Mission’s Safe Care Centre a ray of hope for residents

For people living on the banks of river Iruvazhinji, rains give a season of nightmares. It’s the time they run for safety from the river in spate.

Green Care Mission, an environmental organisation at Koolimadu near Mavoor, has now

come up with a Safe Care Centre to make life easier for them during tough times. At the organisation’s eco-shop Green Carpet, which has been converted into the Safe Care Centre, several modern life-saving equipment, some imported from Europe, are on show. The most sought-after product is a water ambulance. “It is a German speed boat equipped with all that is needed in an ambulance, including a stretcher and a tent. But I modified it in such a way that it can now be towed behind an SUV when on land and be pushed into water when required,” K.T. Abdul Nassar, coordinator of Green Care Mission, said.

Another is a speed boat from Holland that has been modified to run using solar power. “Speed boats are not suitable for our river, which is very narrow. Waves lead to soil erosion on the banks. Besides, it is too noisy and the fuel could disturb the environment,” he said. He used a Korean electric engine that retained charge for 3 to 4 hours on the boat and added a solar panel to charge it, making the boat completely eco-friendly.

A light weight fibre boat often used in ships is another attraction at Green Carpet now. The boat never capsizes, can be lifted by two people and can be used by five. “I got it from Gujarat,” he said.

A floating tent that can be used to transport bedridden people during floods, a floating cage to protect pets during floods and a solar pump that could be used to pump water into tanks when there is power outage during floods are the other products that have been kept ready at Green Carpet, anticipating another flood.