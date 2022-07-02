Model’s death: charge sheet filed against spouse

Shahana was found dead at her husband’s house on May 13

The police have filed charge sheet against Sajjad, husband of deceased actress-cum-model Shahana, in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kozhikode, holding him accountable for physical and mental abuse.

The charge sheet said the man who was addicted to drugs used to torture the 21-year-old physically and emotionally. She was subjected to cruel assault even on her birthday, it said.

It was on May 13 that the young model was found dead at her husband’s rented house at Parambil Bazaar in the city. The alleged involvement of her husband in her death came to light following the recovery of a note.

Sajjad was arrested and remanded in judicial custody soon after the incident. It was some local residents who gave statements against him on suspected incidents of domestic violence and assaults on the woman at her husband’s home.

Shahana’s parents had also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, alleging that there had been suspected attempts to murder their daughter. They had also accused Sajjad’s parents of covering up domestic assaults.