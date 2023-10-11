Modelling contest for college students

October 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Perinthalmanna-based Go Design modelling training centre is organising ‘Campus King and Queen’ modelling competition for college students across the State to promote deserving models from financially backward families.

Transwoman model and founder of the centre Riya Isha is leading the talent hunt that has already been launched in Kozhikode district. The event will conclude with a mega show in January, 2024 featuring models who excelled in district-level competitions. The winners will get a prize money of ₹2 lakh and a modelling opportunity with a noted brand. The organisers will also cover the registration fee for the contestants who enroll for the Miss India contest.

After the first round of auditions in Kozhikode, a final audition will be held at Malabar Christian College and Government Medical College on October 14. Auditions in the rural sector will be held later. A fashion show featuring finalists from Kozhikode will be held on November 1.

Mayor Beena Philip officially launched the event and the title in Kozhikode on Wednesday.