Model parliamentary elections held in Kozhikode school

June 24, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - Kozhikode

‘Allude 2023’, a school parliamentary election, was held at Little Flower School, Chelavoor, recently following procedures of the parliamentary election, complete with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The idea of such an election was mooted by students of Class 9 after they had a lesson on democracy in social science. A group of students took the initiative to design an electronic voting machine for the election with the help of Robocorp.

Students from the high school section submitted nominations for various positions, and following a brief campaign, students from Classes 4 to 12 cast their votes.

To ensure a fair election, a fully equipped polling booth was set up with nine EVMs. Students assumed the roles of presiding officers, booth in-charge, and guards at the polling booth to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

“This kind of election imbued the students with a profound understanding of democratic values and civic responsibility. It was a new and immersive experience for them,” said Principal Father Robin Thomas.