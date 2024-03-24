Model farm cultivates all nine types of millets

March 24, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Millet Mission Kerala launched a project in August 2023 to set up millet farms across the State, with many farms being established at the local body level. But the model millet farm that has recently come up at Orkatteri in Kozhikode is one of a kind, owing to the kind of millets cultivated here as well as the broader perspective with which it has been set up.

Most millet farms in the State, even the ones in Attappady, Palakkad, where millets have been part of the staple diet for a longer period, cultivates only a maximum of three types of millets. However, the model farm in Orkatteri has all the 9 types of millets. Moreover it has been set up as the centre for education and research on millets and its cultivation.

Ragi (Finger Millet), Manicholam (Jowar), and Kambu/ Bajra (Pearl Millet) are the three types of millets mostly cultivated in Kerala since they do not require processing. “These millets do not have a husk and are ready for consumption as soon as they are harvested, which makes the cultivation easier,” says Vadayakkandi Narayanan, president of the Millet Mission Kerala. However, the model farm, set up on 50 cents of private land, will feature the other varieties such as Thina (Foxtail Millet), Chama (Little Millet), Varaku (Codo millet), Kuthiravali (Barnyard millet), Panivaraku (Proso millet), and Malanchama/ Koreli (Brown Top millet) as well. These have husks and hence require processing.

The farm will have facilities for farmers and researchers to visit and learn the nuances of millet farming, such as how each of the millets and the plants look and how long each of the varieties take to germinate, to flower, to develop the crop, to ripen, and to dry.

Millets, with a high nutritional value, have a short growing period and hence can be alternatives to imported cereals. They require less water and can withstand a temperature up to 60 degree Celsius. As a result, the changing climate and untimely rainfall are expected to be the biggest challenge for millet cultivation in Kerala. “The millets should not be exposed to rain or sprinkler irrigation once they flower. They must be irrigated through channels or through the soil. The untimely rainfall can totally spoil the crop,” says Mr. Narayanan.

The farming at the model farm began a week ago with the sowing of Jowar seeds. The other crops are being added gradually. The Mission expects to harvest them before rain, by the end of May.

With 2023 observed as the International Year of Millets, there has been a steady increase in the consumption of millets world wide. However, the unsteady prices of different kinds of millets is a cause of concern for the public. “We suggest that the government implement a maximum retail price for each kind of millet to prevent extortion,” Mr. Narayanan says.

The Millet Mission has also planned an essay competition for High School students in the State on ‘Millets as a solution to lifestyle diseases’. Interestingly, the prizes for the winners are also millets; first prize 10 kg, second prize 5 kg, and third prize 3 kg.

