Model Assembly at Malabar Christian College

A model Legislative Assembly was held at Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode on Wednesday on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Legislative Assembly.

The selected school and college students were trained by representatives of the Centre for Parliamentary Studies on proper parliamentary procedures and conduct.

George M. Thomas, MLA, opened the session which was presided over by V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLA. The students were seated on opposite sides as ruling and Opposition fronts with a Speaker in the middle, as in the Assembly. The Governor’s policy declaration was the highlight of the day’s session, besides question hour, adjournment motion, submissions, calling attention motions, and a discussion and voting on the Governor’s motion of thanks, a press release said.