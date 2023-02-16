Mobile therapy units for children with movement disorders to be opened in Kozhikode

February 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation will open mobile therapy units for children with extreme movement disorders. Vehicles will be taken on rent for the purpose. This was decided at a special meeting of the Corporation council held on Thursday.

P. Divakaran, chairperson, standing committee on social welfare, said parents were now forced to carry children with movement disorders on their shoulders to the treatment centres. There are around 1,200 children each in the north and south zones of the Corporation. One unit each will be launched in both zones.

A therapist and helper have already been appointed. Their services will be made available every day. At least seven persons could benefit from them each day.

Meanwhile, Mayor Beena Philip opened a development seminar ahead of preparing the 2023-24 annual Plan. Ms. Philip said small-scale drinking water projects should be streamlined in the city.