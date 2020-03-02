Mobile cold storage launched in Thrissur

A mobile cold storage for vegetables and fruits was launched in the district.
The service of the first mobile vegetable/fruits cold storage will be available at the flats and residential colonies in the city.
The solar cold storage can store vegetables for four days.
Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Horticulture Research designed the cold storage for the Kerala State Horticulture Products Development Corporation that functions under Indian Council for Agriculture Research.
The vegetables grown in houses and flats also could be distributed through this mobile system, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.
The mobile cold storage aimed to supply pesticide-free vegetables under the Jeevani project, he added.
If a success in the city, the project would be extended to panchayats too.
