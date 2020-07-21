Mobile clinic for differently abled launched

The free mobile clinic for the differently abled launched in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Kozhikode

21 July 2020 20:44 IST

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja launched Special Home Care for Differently Abled (Speho), a state-of-the-art free mobile clinic for differently abled people in Kozhikode, on Tuesday.

Launching the programme through a videoconference, the Minister said that the State was planning to devise scientific programmes for the comprehensive development of differently abled people in the post-COVID era.

Speho mobile clinic is a specially designed vehicle with equipment for physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy besides trained doctors and therapists who visit homes of differently abled people and provide them free treatment and medicines by following the COVID protocol. Services of people trained in handling physical, mental and emotional issues will be made available in the mobile clinic. It will benefit those coming under the National Trust Act such as those suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao flagged off the mobile clinic. Special Secretary of the Social Justice Department Biju Prabhakaran said that the feasibility of expanding the service to other districts would be explored.