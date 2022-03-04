Mobile camera in washroom: migrant worker remanded in Kozhikode

Phone sent for forensic inspection

Thufail Raja who was arrested by the Feroke police on Friday for allegedly keeping a mobile camera in the washroom of a hotel has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He was presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-V on completion of investigation into the incident.

Police sources said the 20-year-old had attempted to capture visuals of women using washroom using the mobile. The incident came to light when a woman happened to check a rolled paper bundle near the washroom window, which also carried a mobile phone in recording mode.

The migrant worker from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal came to Kozhikode for a job at the hotel one-and-a-half months ago. The phone was sent for forensic inspection. The police said the memory cards and social media connections of the youth would be checked to confirm whether he had shared the visuals with anyone.

The police also recorded the statements of other workers at the hotel at Ramanattukara. They reportedly told the police that the youth was not suspected of any strange behaviour before.