Mob attack: Balussery under heightened security

One more suspected IUML worker arrested in connection with the incident

One more suspected IUML worker arrested in connection with the incident

Amid the continuing protest by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers seeking justice for Jishnu Raj, 22, who sustained grave injuries on Thursday in an alleged mob attack by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers, the police on Saturday arrested one more suspect involved in the incident.

K. Subair, reportedly an IUML activist, was nabbed by the investigation team from his relative’s house at Balussery. Police sources said Subair was present along with the five others, who were arrested on Friday on the charge of spearheading the mob attack at Paloli Mukku in Balussery.

Many other IUML and SDPI activists who were present at the spot at the time of the incident were quizzed on Saturday to zero in on those who allegedly manhandled the youth. Sources said Jishnu’s condition was found improving at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

In the wake of the intensified protest by IUML activists claiming that none of their members was involved in the mob attack and the counter arguments by DYFI activists, the police on Saturday heightened security measures at Balussery and nearby politically sensitive rural areas to avert all possible chances of violence. Night patrol and vehicle checking were stepped up to prevent the entry of agitators to the village.

Though there were restrictions on mass demonstrations, DYFI workers resorted to a sit-in at Paloli Mukku on Saturday demanding the arrest of all involved in the incident. They did not comment on the arrest of Najaf Faris, one of the five previously arrested persons, with a claim that no DYFI members had any role in the incident. Some of them also argued that it was the propagation of their political opponents to save their face.

Meanwhile, DYFI local leaders claimed that the IUML and the SDPI were in alliance to trigger political clashes in the area and derail all peacekeeping measures. They also alleged that it was an “extremist model” of assault on a backward community member who was subjected to long hours of physical and mental torture in the name of destroying a few posters.

Meanwhile, IUML leaders told reporters at Balussery on Saturday that the police were suspected of fabricating cases against innocent people to appease the CPI(M) and DYFI leaderships. They claimed that none of their members was part of the mob attack and those arrested were just witnesses to the incident.

Refuting the allegations, police sources said the cases were registered on the basis of solid digital evidence against 29 identifiable people for attempts to commit culpable homicide, apart from unlawful assembly with lethal weapons. They also said further case details could not be revealed at present, as it would directly affect the probe.