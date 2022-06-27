Mob attack at Balussery: misleading narratives emerge amid continuing probe

Police yet to arrest majority of suspects even after intensified probe

With the police failing to arrest a majority of suspects in the Balussery mob attack case even after a five-day long probe, political parties held answerable for the incident have started putting up a smokescreen with contradictory narratives and misleading justifications about the entire episode.

The circumstances that led to the arrest of a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker in connection with the attack on Jishnu Raj, 22, who was also a part of the same organisation, still remain obscure with contradictory versions about the gang attack.

According to the DYFI local leadership, there were suspected attempts to trigger communal clashes in the area. Some activists have also raised eyebrows over the political loyalty of some new members who were formerly working for organisations with radical ideologies.

Though the trigger for the attack is believed to be the alleged tearing of a few flex boards by Jishnu Raj, many local activists of the Indian Union Muslim League and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reveal that the area has remained tense with the rivalry between two notorious criminal gangs for over the past two years. They also claim that there has been “no action on the part of the police to suppress such anti-social gangs that orchestrated the latest incident.”

A Muslim Youth League leader from Balussery said that the police were mostly targeting those who came to the spot enquiring about the incident. “The houses of such targeted individuals are raided to save the actual culprits. The police have adopted a surprising strategy after realising the suspected role of DYFI workers in the incident.

SDPI district secretary P.T. Ahamed said there was a well-planned conspiracy against his party by misinterpreting the whole incident and mounting more pressure on the investigation team to divert the probe. He also alleged that there were concerted attempts on the part of some Opposition parties to portray complainants as criminals for political mileage.

The Indian Union Dalit league has also stepped in with a call to ensure justice for the backward community youth who sustained grave injuries in the alleged assault. They alleged that a fair investigation was yet to take place amid the conflicting versions.

Meanwhile, police sources revealed that all the suspects involved in the incident would be arrested on the basis of evidence gathered. “The officers heading the probe are very much cautious of the deceptive statements and false narratives. For security reasons, no sensitive details related to the probe could be revealed now,” they said.

It was on June 23 that Jishnu Raj was reportedly subjected to cruel physical assault at Paloli Mukku in Balussery. Six persons, including IUML and DYFI workers, were arrested in two days following the incident. Many SDPI workers had also been quizzed as part of the continuing probe.