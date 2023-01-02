MNCU can ensure proper treatment for newborns, says Veena George

January 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Proper treatment of newborns can be ensured through mother and newborn care units (MNCU), Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was here on Monday to open the first-of-its-kind such unit in the State at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Ms. George said a labour room with advanced facilities was being set up at the IMCH. It would be opened soon. Many more projects were being planned at the institute, which reports around 6,000 deliveries a year.

According to IMCH authorities, newborn babies, if they have any health issues or if theirs is pre-mature birth, are admitted to neo-natal wards and their mothers will be in post-labour wards. Studies have shown that if such babies and their mothers are in the same wards, chances of their survival are higher. Mother and newborn care units would strive to have such a facility, they said.

There are eight beds, ventilator, warmer, phototherapy unit, multi-para monitor, apart from facilities for counselling.