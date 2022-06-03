M.N. Karassery injured in accident

Writer and critic M.N. Karassery was injured when the autorickshaw he was travelling in rammed into a compound wall at Chathamangalam here on Friday. The driver was reportedly feeling unwell and lost control of the vehicle. Mr. Karassery has been admitted to a private hospital at Mukkam. The writer, who retired as the Head of the Department of Malayalam from the Calicut University, has published more than 60 books.