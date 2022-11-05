MLA seeks probe into Calicut varsity appointment

‘Appointment made illegally as post has not been sanctioned by UGC and State government’

‘Appointment made illegally as post has not been sanctioned by UGC and State government’

P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, who is also a member of the Calicut University Senate, has written to the Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, seeking a probe into the recruitment of an Associate Professor in the department of Statistics.

He alleged in the letter that Krishna Rani, now Associate Professor in the department, was illegally appointed as the post has not been sanctioned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the State government. Mr. Hameed said that the university, however, continued to claim that it was a sanctioned post. When some activists approached the UGC, the Central agency clarified that it was not the case.

“And, given this controversy, I, as the member of the Senate, University of Calicut, and a Member, Kerala Legislative Assembly, submitted a question to place the UGC or the Kerala government order that sanctioned the post in question. But, the Syndicate of the university rejected my question,” he alleged.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj could not be reached for comments.

Mr. Hameed claimed that this “hide-and-seek” approach of the university pointed to the fact that Ms. Krishna Rani, who is also a close relative of a Syndicate member, was appointed manipulating documents such as establishment registers and reservation roster.

“It is a serious case especially when the relative of the person appointed was a member of the Syndicate sub-committee that supervised the identification of posts for notification of teachers’ post and the criteria for appointment of Associate Professors,” he said. Mr. Hameed claimed that the alleged creation of a non-existing illegal post had derailed reservation rotation in the teaching appointment.