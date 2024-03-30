M.K. Raghavan, UDF candidate for Kozhikode files nomination

March 30, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, submitted his nominations on March 30 (Saturday).

District Collector and Returning Officer for the constituency Snehil Kumar Singh accepted the nomination papers in the presence of M.K. Muneer, MLA, District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, UDF election committee chairman M.C. Mayin Haji, Indian Union Muslim League district secretary M.A. Razak, and election committee convenor P.M. Niyas.

In his affidavit, Mr. Raghavan declared his assets worth ₹5,26,181 as well as those of his wife Usha Kumari worth ₹37,10,594 and immovable assets worth ₹2.07 crore. He has no liabilities, while his wife has liabilities worth ₹1.26 crore. He also declared four criminal cases registered against him at police stations in Kozhikode and Kannur.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Mr. Raghavan is contesting from the Kozhikode. He first contested in 2009 and scraped past with a margin of just 838 votes. But he increased his margin beyond 16,000 votes in 2014 and had a whopping victory at a margin of more than 80,000 votes in 2019. He is the first person to score a hat-trick victory from the constituency.

