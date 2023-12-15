ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Raghavan meets Railway Minister, Railway Board chairperson

December 15, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson, Railway Board, and sought steps to address the problems being faced by the passengers in Malabar.

He was accompanied by other MPs from Kerala. They pointed out that the change in train timings had adversely affected passengers. They demanded that more trains be run from Chennai and Bengaluru to Malabar during the Christmas-New Year vacation to clear the rush. The MPs also said that more trains should be given stoppages at Kadalundi and Feroke.

