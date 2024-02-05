Mixed response to State Budget

February 05, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The traders’ bodies in Kozhikode have come up with a mixed response towards the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday. The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the State’s intention to set up metro rail in Kozhikode city, as well as the approval for an industrial park in the private sector. However, the Chamber is not happy about the State’s reluctance to provide amnesty to traders who have made mistakes in connection with GST in the initial phase and requested the State to consider it during the Budget discussions.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has condemned the lack of a booster programme for the small business sector. State president of the Samithi S.S. Manoj Kumar has commented that the State has conveniently pulled away from its responsibility to activate the traditional retail market. “There are no mentions about controlling the online sale and the street vending mafia protecting the entrepreneurs or improving the GST income from small businesses,” he said. At the same time, the Samithi has welcomed the amnesty for out of the court settlements.

The Malabar Development Council has rather welcomed the Budget, especially the stress given to sectors such as tourism, agriculture, rural development, health and education. However, it pointed out that the decision to impose property tax on flat residents would adversely affect the real estate sector. It welcomed the cut in tourist bus registration fees and allotment for welfare of expatriates.

The State general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party M.T. Ramesh has called the budget a charge sheet and ‘the white paper’ of an anti-people government that dragged the State into a huge debt. “The minister had made an attempt to blame everything on the Centre and stage an eye wash,” he said.

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India has called it a ‘Dream Budget for the private sector’. The party state committee has alleged that the economy and the public sector has been thrown open to the private sector.

The Socialist Party (India) has alleged that the Budget has blurred differences between right wing and left wing by suggesting privatisation of education.