Mixed response to lockdown

The State-wide lockdown enforced by the government from Monday night to counter the spread of COVID-19 evoked mixed reactions in Kozhikode district.

Private vehicles including two-wheelers are seen in large numbers on the city roads as well as State and national highways from Tuesday morning.

Law enforcers were struggling to convince people who are freely coming out into the streets for minor reasons. Restricting the movement of people has become difficult even as the government adopted unprecedented measures. This was even after Section 144 of Cr.PC was clamped on the district from Monday.

Public transport except autorikshaws and taxis remained off the road. Provision stores, vegetable and fruits vendors and pharmaceutical stores, petrol stations were opened from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Long queues of vehicles are seen at bunks in the morning. Major markets were abuzz with activity.

Supermarkets, which had downed their shutters at 6 p.m. on Monday, reopened in full swing. But most of them were taking protective measures unlike the chicken and meat stalls and fish market.

Meanwhile, the district administration has warned of tightening the clampdown on people roaming the city.

On Tuesday, more police personnel were deployed at retail liquor outlets after an unpleasant incident at a Vadakaka shop where the police had to chase away an unrest mob.

As of Tuesday, six persons in Kozhikode tested positive for COVID-19 while 10,000-odd people are under observation.

