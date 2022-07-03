Mix-up leads to delay in UG results in Calicut university

Calicut university administration block. File | Photo Credit: S. Ramesh Kurup

July 03, 2022 20:13 IST

The university declared the results of the final-year-degree exams last week. However, it turned out that the results of students in some colleges were kept pending

The Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, has said that some affiliated colleges were found to have tagged answer scripts of sixth semester undergraduate courses along with that of the first semester, leading to a delay in the announcement of the final results.

The university declared the results of the final-year-degree exams last week. However, it turned out that the results of students in some colleges were kept pending. D.P. Godwin Samraj, the exams controller, said in a release on Sunday that the sixth semester exams for undergraduate courses ended on April 19. Colleges such as Thunchan Memorial Government College, Tirur, Malappuram, handed over the answer scripts to the university monitoring committee on April 27. It was believed that all the papers had been sent to the university. When the committee members reached the college to collect the answer scripts of the first semester exams (2021 batch) on June 25, they were given some papers belonging to the sixth semester again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Samraj said that such a lapse had been reported from some other colleges as well, leading to a delay in the evaluation of answer scripts and the declaration of results.

The university is making efforts to complete the process as early as possible, he added.