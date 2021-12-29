Misuse of official stickers for drug trafficking on the rise in Kozhikode

Forged emblems being used to mislead officials during vehicle checking

Enforcement squads of police and Excise departments have come across a series of incidents where drug traffickers and smugglers misuse stickers of advocates, doctors, and media professionals to evade vehicle checking.

Forged stickers are reportedly being used to mislead officials during checking and take undue advantage through false claims. It has been found that fake identity cards too are in the possession of fraudsters, and they use them to get priority treatment.

Excise sources said their squads had been verifying the authenticity of such stickers with the organisations concerned during suspicious circumstances. “Since it has been identified as a new trickery, we check vehicles without giving priority treatment to anyone based on their professions,” they added.

In a recent incident, a man and a woman were caught at Kunnamangalam for allegedly smuggling 18 kg of ganja in a car bearing a forged advocate’s sticker. Similar incidents were tracked by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police enforcement squads in other districts.

A police officer said forged stickers were being used by fraudsters as a cover to mislead the authorities. “There is now a system in place in every organisation to issue authentic stickers to eligible persons. However, there are a few who manage to secure the forged versions of such stickers and use them to hoodwink all,” he added.

An Excise officer said the misuse of vehicles carrying official stickers by offenders too was common. “There are relatives or friends who misuse such vehicles for personal use. We have also come across incidents where sold vehicles bearing such stickers were used for illegal activities,” he said.