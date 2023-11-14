Missing woman found murdered on Nadukani ghat road, accused held

November 14, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kasaba police on Monday arrested a Malappuram native who allegedly strangulated a 57-year-old woman to death and dumped her body into a gorge on the Nadukani ghat road.

The suspect, identified as Samad, reportedly confessed to the crime when the police were carrying out their search for Sainaba, the victim who went missing from her home at Kuttikkattoor on November 7. Police sources said the body of the victim was recovered from the gorge on Monday following the confession of the suspect. He murdered the woman for stealing her gold ornaments and cash, they said.

The police found that Samad strangulated the woman using her shawl inside a car. There was reportedly another man also inside the car who assisted Samad in the crime and drove the car to the ghat road region for dumping the body. Search was intensified for him based on the statement of the arrested.

Police officers from Kasaba station said Samad and the victim were friends for many years and he took the woman offering her a temporary job at the house of one of his friends. She was reportedly murdered on November 7 itself for the theft. Later, Samad and the other suspect reportedly left the State.

The investigation team also confirmed that the suspect destroyed her mobile phone. A handbag she carried was also destroyed after taking ₹10,000 from it. Samad revealed the details of murder as he reportedly ended up in a quarrel with the other accomplice in the crime.

