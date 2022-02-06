Missing of Calicut University answer scripts: Action sought against culprits

MLA seeks judicial inquiry into incident

Action has been sought against people who are responsible for the reported missing of thousands of answer scripts of second semester exams of undergraduate students (2019 batch) in the University of Calicut.

In a release on Sunday, the Kozhikode district committee of the All-India Students Federation (AISF) said that the future of students were in jeopardy because of the lapses on the part of the exam section. The AISF functionaries said that even though the exams were held a year ago and the evaluation of answer scripts completed in October, results were yet to be out.

The issue came to light after the Controller of Examinations, D.P. Godwin Samraj, issued a circular on February 3 saying that marks have not been entered into the system from certain answer scripts and that they should be sent to their respective sections by February 4. Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed wrote to Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj saying that this had led to disruption of studies of those who wrote the supplementary exams.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, sought a judicial inquiry into the recent unpleasant incidents at the Pareeksha Bhavan, including the missing of answer scripts, and the bribe charges against two staff. He alleged that there was a lobby involved in illegal activities there.

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association alleged that the missing of answer scripts was a result of embarking on evaluation without false numbering. There had been no monitoring while shifting the answer scripts to colleges where evaluation was being done, it said.