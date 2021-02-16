Missing NRI businessman returns

A 53-year-old Non-Resident Keralite from Thuneri, who was reportedly kidnapped by an unidentified gang, was released Monday. According to Nadapuram police, the gang left T.K. Ahammed somewhere near Vadakara. Later, his relatives took him to home.
Search was in full swing for the man after he went missing last Saturday. According to some of the eyewitnesses, two vehicle-borne gangs had intercepted his two-wheeler and kidnapped him. There were no clues about the gang for two days.
The Nadapuram police said they were yet to record the statement of Mr. Ahammed and get any further details about the abduction. “We had registered only a missing case and further action will be taken on the basis of his complaint,” they said.
According to Mr. Ahammed’s relatives, he was kidnapped for terminating an employee from his business firm in Qatar. It was reportedly a Koyilandy native who was terminated from the job following alleged violation of contractual conditions. There were frequent threatening calls from anonymous persons seeking compensation for the terminated employee, they claimed.
Seeking speedy action by the police, a local action council led by Congress workers had launched an indefinite stir near the Nadapuram police station. According to them, the police were cold-shouldering the investigation by registering only a missing case.
