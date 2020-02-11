Kozhikode

Missing answer scripts: varsity to hold re-examination

Calicut University will hold re-examination in journalism paper for 100 students of the first year B.A. (English) and B.A. (Malayalam) courses from three affiliated colleges after their answer scripts were found missing some time ago.

This follows the talks held between university authorities and leaders of the Students’ Federation of India on Tuesday.

SFI activists had taken out a march in protest against the lapse earlier. According to sources, 61 of these students are from Government College, Pathirippala, Palakkad. They were marked absent and failed when the results were announced, leading to protests.

It was reported that the answer scripts were lost when a teacher was transporting them to the university. The teacher would be removed from exam duties. The re-exam would be conducted as early as possible and results would be announced.

Evaluation camps

Centralised evaluation camps will be organised to avoid recurrence of similar incidents. Evaluators would have a profile teacher identity in which similar lapses would be recorded, the sources said.

