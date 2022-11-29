Miss no opportunity to learn about Constitution, says Sreedharan Pillai

November 29, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that the Indian Constitution has stood the test of time unlike several other constitutions drafted after it.

The new generation should make an effort to learn about the Constitution, he said. Mr. Pillai was inaugurating the Constitution Day campaign of the Kozhikode district administration and Clinical Justice Education Organisation (CLIJEO) of the Government Law College, Kozhikode, here on Tuesday.

The idea of India as a welfare state is the basic tenet of the Constitution, and it considers people as the supreme authority. Respecting different opinions and cultures with equal consideration is the key, he said.

Presiding over the function, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy pointed out that the Constitution should be celebrated every day, and that efforts should be made to create awareness about it among the marginalised sections of society.

Government Law College Principal N. Krishnakumar, Sub Collector V. Chelsasini, and Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeque were present on the occasion.

The 10-week-long campaign will be held in schools and colleges in the district. A mock parliament for college students, mock legislative assembly for school students, quiz competitions, project work, and field work will be part of the campaign.

Short videos on articles of the Constitution and plays on the theme of fundamental rights and duties will also be presented during the awareness drive.