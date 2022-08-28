Mismanagement of celebrity events derailing traffic on highways in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Event organisers who host celebrity shows for commercial establishments and shopping malls without proper planning and security arrangements are causing a headache for police officers entrusted with the management of traffic on National and State Highways. Traffic snarls on the Kozhikode bypass road during weekends have turned into a nightmare for many road-users.

“There are many who host private events inviting celebrity guests. We may not be aware of such programmes. The organisers are often least concerned about traffic management responsibilities and related issues with an unexpected turnout of fans,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson. He said the issue would be dealt with strictly in the days to come.

As the quick diversion of traffic on city roads is nearly impossible during rush hours, police officers posted at major junctions face a huge challenge due to the unexpected obstructions created by crowds at such venues. Often, it takes hours to clear road and restore traffic to normalcy. The worst-hit are ambulances caught in the traffic snarls.

A senior traffic police officer said many of his colleagues ended up working extra hours due to the reluctance of a few organisers to communicate in advance the details of such private events and the expected number of participants. “We can take legal action, but that does not address the concerns of those who faced the ordeal on the road,” he added.

A recent incident in which several persons sustained injuries following the collapsing of a barricade at the venue of a concert has also prompted the police to adopt stringent action against erring event organisers. Poor crowd management was one of the reasons that led to the stampede-like situation at the venue.

Senior police officers said flawless surveillance would be ensured in view of the Onam rush in the district. “The highways are already witnessing serious traffic congestion with the continuing road widening works. Those hosting private events at hotels and malls closer to the highways have a bigger responsibility to comply with the rules,” they added.