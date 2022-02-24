‘Misleading photo circulated in social media’

Youth Congress activist files complaint with police

A Youth Congress activist from Kozhikode has filed a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode), City, claiming that a photo of him is being circulated in the social media claiming that he was the murderer of Haridas at Punnol in New Mahe in Kannur district.

Dinesh Perumanna, district Congress committee (DCC) general secretary, told the media on Thursday that K. Anil, who works as an electrician in a private school, is a local functionary of the Youth Congress. The complaint filed with the police claims that a photo of him seen with M.K. Muneer, Koduvally MLA and Indian Union Muslim League leader, was shared in a WhatsApp group alleging that he was the right-wing “extremist leader” who killed Haridas. The photo was taken when Mr. Muneer visited the school where Mr. Anil is working, Mr. Dinesh Perumanna said.

The DCC leader said that Mr. Anil had been getting calls from various quarters after the appearance of the photo. Mr. Anil said in the complaint that he was mentally and physically exhausted and there was a threat to his life. He urged the police to find out who was behind this act.