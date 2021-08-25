Mishandling of LPG cylinders suspected in frequent domestic accidents in Kozhikode

Consumers advised to check condition of cylinders and expiry date on delivery

Mishandling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by delivery agents and drivers continues to be a suspected reason for frequent domestic accidents in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Fire and Rescue Services personnel have stressed the need for consumers to check the condition of cylinders and expiry date at the time of delivery.

Despite complaints about careless handling of cylinders, private agents supplying them have failed to incorporate a proper checking mechanism. As a result, delivery persons have turned increasingly reckless while transporting cylinders, which often leads to leakage during refilling.

Most agents do not use trolleys during delivery, and consumers have been complaining that even the basic requirement of keeping filled cylinders in upright position is met by delivery persons. Moreover, there have been instances of dragging cylinders or carrying them on shoulders during delivery.

“The fitness of the cylinder is crucial in averting gas leakage and related safety risks. We even came across two incidents where agents were told to replace cylinders that were in use even after their expiry date,” said K.P. Baburaj, a functionary of the Kerala Fire Force officers Association. He added that rescue squads had organised awareness programmes for local residents on ways to identify damaged cylinders.

“A cylinder, if found in a wet condition during delivery, will have to be inspected very closely, as it is the basic sign of damage. Such cylinders should not be used at home,” said Mr. Baburaj. The appearance of the cylinder should not be a reason to rule out safety risks, as there have been attempts to use repainted old cylinders, he warned.

Meanwhile, proprietors of a few private gas agencies in the city said they were keen on replacing old or damaged cylinders. They added that complaints raised by customers were being addressed.

“It is, in fact, not the fitness of cylinders but carelessness on the part of customers while using the stove or regulators that leads to gas leakage. There have also been instances of leakage of tube,” said a private gas agency proprietor. He added that periodic inspection by consumers would go a long way in averting accidents.