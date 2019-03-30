Unidentified miscreants on Friday allegedly set afire a car parked on the compound of a house at Korangad near Thamarassery. The car belonged to K.P. Shamseer, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He alleged that the attack was carried out by a bike-mounted gang. The police said the incident took place in the early hours of the day. They added that political rivalry was suspected to be the reason behind the attack.
Miscreants set DYFI leader’s car afire
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2019 02:10 IST
