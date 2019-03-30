Miscreants set DYFI leader’s car afire

Unidentified miscreants on Friday allegedly set afire a car parked on the compound of a house at Korangad near Thamarassery. The car belonged to K.P. Shamseer, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He alleged that the attack was carried out by a bike-mounted gang. The police said the incident took place in the early hours of the day. They added that political rivalry was suspected to be the reason behind the attack.