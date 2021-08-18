Minorities Corpn invites applications for loans

New multi-purpose aid scheme ‘Sumithram’ introduced

The Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC) has invited applications from eligible candidates belonging to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddha, Jain, and Parsi communities for various loan schemes.

A press release said that a new multi-purpose loan scheme “Sumithram” for requirements such as marriage, medical treatment, and COVID-19 related crisis was being offered to the beneficiaries. This apart, the KSMDFC had also modified the terms and conditions of certain existing schemes for making them more attractive.

The limit of ₹20 lakh for education loans for studies abroad was increased to ₹30 lakh. The existing income limit for visa loan was increased to ₹6 lakh for both urban and rural applicants, it said.

Similarly, beneficiaries can apply for housing loan at any time of the year and the interest rate was brought down to 6% per annum from the earlier rate of 8%. The income limit was fixed at ₹6 lakh per year for the loan schemes for lower income earning government employees. Also, the existing loan limit of ₹10 lakh for education loan was enhanced to ₹15 lakh now.

The beneficiaries can download the application forms from the website www.ksmdfc.org. The filled-in application can be submitted directly to the respective regional offices or can be sent by post.