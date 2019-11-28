Minor tribal girl sexually abused

A minor tribal girl, who was reportedly abused by her father and others, has been rescued from her home by the Childline.

Childline activists produced the girl before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here on Thursday morning. Later she was sent to a shelter home as per the direction of the CWC.

The Meppadi police registered a case in connection with the incident.

“The girl told us that her parents were addicted to alcohol and she was sexually abused by her father many times after giving her liquor,” C.K. Dinesh, director, Childline, Wayanad, told

The Hindu.

“She said she was also molested by many people with the consent of her parents for money at her house,” he said.

Two years ago the Childline admitted her to a shelter home here and provided facilities to continue her study after it got information from the locals that the future of the child would be spoiled in her house since her parents were addicted to alcohol. However, she left the shelter home and came back to her house in April this year.

The Aadhaar card of the girl shows the year of her birth as 2008, but she told the Childline that she was 14 years old. The exact date could be ascertained only after checking her birth certificate, Mr. Dinesh said.