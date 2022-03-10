Minor girl, youth found dead at Karumala

They had gone missing on Wednesday

A minor girl and a 19-year-old youth were found dead at Karumala near Balussery in Kozhikode district on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sreelakshmi, 15, of Thamarassery Government Vocational Higher Secondary School and Abhinav Anilkumar of Thamarassery.

The police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure. A search was on for the two after they went missing on Wednesday. Their bodies were found in an isolated hillock.

After conducting the inquest, the bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode medical college mortuary.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.