Minor girl as drug carrier: parents seek high-level probe

December 11, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

They allege that the investigation by the local police is unsatisfactory

The Hindu Bureau

The parents of a Class 8 girl in Kozhikode who was exploited as a synthetic drug carrier by drug pushers have expressed strong disappointment over the “slow pace” of investigation into the incident even after the issue drew State-wide attention and action on the part of State Ministers and the Human Rights Commission.

The parents alleged that the police were not taking action to track suspects and their close aides. They also claimed that their statements were yet to be treated seriously by senior police officers.

The main reason behind the parents’ protest was the delay in arresting any of the already identified suspects in the case even after a week. They also called upon the State government to order a high-level inquiry into the incident by changing the existing special squad.

The incident of exploiting the minor girl by drug pushers was exposed at a counselling session last week. The girl was also addicted to drugs. Though the police had arrested one of the suspects under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, his release on simple bail conditions had put the police in a fix. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission had suo motu registered a case and ordered a probe into the alleged slips on the part of the police in investigating the case.  

